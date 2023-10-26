Bombing by Israeli war planes kill 24 journalists in Gaza

As Israel seeks revenge for the Hamas attacks of 7 October, continues to bomb Gaza, and as the death toll mounts, doubts are being voiced about whether journalists are being targeted. As many as 24 journalists have been killed in the conflict so far, reports the news channel Al Jazeera. The latest death toll in Gaza is over 7,000, among them 2,705 children and several doctors.

On Wednesday, the channel’s bureau chief in Gaza, Wael Al-Dahdouh, lost his wife, son, daughter and grandson in the bombings. Other members of his family are still missing, buried under the debris. “Do they want to take revenge on us (journalists) by going after our kids?” he was quoted as saying.

To put Gaza — a strip of land 41 km long and 6-10 km wide, housing 2.2 million Palestinians — in perspective, the stretch between GK-2 in New Delhi and Ghaziabad is 33 km, and between Navi Mumbai and Thane 24 km.