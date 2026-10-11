Ever since WWII, American armed forces have remained stationed on British soil. The United States joined the Allied effort against Nazi Germany in response to British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s appeal. On D-Day, 6 June 1944, a joint operation of Anglo-US troops landed on the Normandy coast, liberated France from German occupation and turned the tide of the war in Europe.

Both nations, particularly Whitehall, describe the continued US–UK alliance as a “special relationship”. Despite occasional bumps, solidarity has been steadfast and London, more than Washington, has adhered to the understanding.

In 1982, Britain would have preferred a joint operation when Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher despatched the Royal Navy to recapture the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic from Argentina. In 1983, when Americans parachuted into Grenada in the eastern Caribbean to oust — indeed exterminate — the island’s Prime Minister Maurice Bishop, the United Kingdom was not taken into confidence. This was an insult because Queen Elizabeth II was Grenada’s head of state.

Cut to 2003, when British Prime Minister Tony Blair collaborated with US President George Bush in the controversial invasion of Iraq. Saddam Hussain’s regime was not in possession of ‘weapons of mass destruction’ as alleged by the CIA, and was therefore not a nuclear threat to any country, let alone the US.

This year, British premier Keir Starmer turned the tide of cooperation, by refusing to participate in President Donald Trump’s unlawful attack on Iran. Trump attempted to retaliate by hinting that Argentina enjoyed territorial rights over the Falklands, even as aggressive noises emerged from the right-wing government in Buenos Aires.

Among the US Air Force stations across Royal Air Force bases is RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. In recent months, after Britain approved an American request for defensive strikes on Iran, US B-1 and B-52 bombers have flown from Fairford towards West Asia.