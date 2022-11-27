The Qatar World Cup is beaming misogyny around the world

Both the lack of prosecution for domestic violence and the victim blaming that surrounds sexual assault point towards possible risks for any women attending the World Cup. Research shows that women face a heightened risk of sexual assault at any major sports tournament.



It also shows, in the UK, the increase in domestic violence around World Cup matches and other big sporting tournaments.



Women at the World Cup

Reports have highlighted that this heightened risk has already resulted in many women not wanting to travel to Qatar for the World Cup. This, in itself, is discriminatory.