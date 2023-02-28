'The Romantics' to be on FTII curriculum; screening for Harvard students

The streaming docu-series 'The Romantics', which is a tribute to the legacy of late director-producer Yash Chopra, will be screened for the students of Harvard University. Additionally, the Film Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune, which is India's top-most institution for study of cinema, has decided to make 'The Romantics' part of their curriculum.



Smriti Mundhra, the Oscar and Emmy-nominated filmmaker, who has directed 'The Romantics' said: "As a former film student, I studied the work of auteurs from all over the world. It always bothered me that my peers and I weren't taught about the great filmmakers of Indian cinema."



She further said: "'The Romantics' is my attempt to shed light on the craft, journey, and global impact of one of our most revered directors, Yash Chopra, and the generation of filmmakers and moviegoers he influenced."