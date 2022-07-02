'The Shining', 'Blade Runner' actor Joe Turkel passes away at 94

Character actor Joe Turkel, whose indelible performances included roles as the sinister bartender Lloyd in Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining' and the maker of artificial humans in 'Blade Runner', recently passed away at the age of 94 at St. John's Hospital, reports 'Deadline'.



His death was announced by his family, who said he died peacefully with his sons Craig and Robert by his side. Turkel was born July 15, 1927 in Brooklyn, and at age 17 enlisted in the Merchant Marines and then joined the United States Army and saw active wartime service in Europe.