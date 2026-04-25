The silence of the “hellhole”

When Donald Trump amplifies a remark describing countries like India as “hellholes,” it is not merely a lapse in language—it is a calculated insertion into a long-standing political grammar that thrives on provocation, prejudice, and spectacle.

The controversy this week did not emerge from an offhand comment but from Trump’s decision to share, on his platform Truth Social, a transcript rooted in anti-immigrant rhetoric tied to debates over birthright citizenship in the United States.

The phrasing—linking India and China to a caricature of global dysfunction—was not incidental. It was embedded in a broader narrative that casts immigrants as exploiters of American law and opportunity. What followed was predictable: outrage from civil rights groups, condemnation from sections of the Democratic Party, and unease among diaspora communities who number in the millions and form a vital bridge between the two democracies.

Yet, what is striking is not the provocation itself—Trump’s political career has often relied on rhetorical excess—but the unevenness of the response it elicited across political geographies. India’s official reaction, though present, remained restrained, describing the comments as “uninformed” and “in poor taste.” But beyond this formal diplomatic phrasing lies a deeper disquiet: a conspicuous absence of political urgency.

In moments like these, silence is rarely neutral. It is a political choice.

The government led by Narendra Modi has, in the past, demonstrated remarkable alacrity in responding to perceived slights—especially when they originate from adversarial quarters. But when the source is a figure who has, at various points, been politically convenient or ideologically aligned, the tone shifts. The response becomes measured, calibrated, almost reluctant.

This selective assertiveness reveals a contradiction at the heart of contemporary Indian diplomacy: a desire to project muscular nationalism domestically while maintaining transactional pragmatism internationally. The result is a curious dissonance—where rhetorical sovereignty at home coexists with strategic reticence abroad.

It is also a missed opportunity.

India today is not merely a nation-state; it is a civilisational entity with global influence, economic heft, and a diaspora that shapes politics far beyond its borders. To allow such a description—“hellhole”—to pass with only procedural objection risks normalising a language that diminishes not just the state, but its people.

“Kabhi India Aa Ke Dekho”: Iran’s Cultural Counterpoint

If India’s response appeared muted, the riposte from Iran was anything but.

In a move that blended diplomacy with digital theatre, Iran’s consulate in Mumbai released a short video celebrating Maharashtra’s cultural and natural richness—its festivals, landscapes, and urban vitality. Accompanying it was a pointed message directed at Trump: “Kabhi India aa ke dekho, phir bolna” (Come to India, then speak).

The phrasing was colloquial, even playful, but its implications were profound. It reframed the discourse from insult to invitation, from derision to demonstration. In suggesting a “cultural detox” to counter Trump’s “random bakwaas,” Iran deployed satire as a diplomatic tool, exposing the absurdity of the original remark.

This was not merely a defence of India; it was an assertion of a shared civilisational ethos. Iranian officials went further, describing India and China as “cradles of civilisation,” thereby situating the debate within a historical continuum that predates modern political rhetoric.