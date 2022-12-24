The strange life and crimes of escape-artist Charles Sobhraj, now back in France

Charles Sobhraj (78) arrived in France on Saturday morning, after being released and deported from Nepal. Known variously as a serial killer, bikini killer and ‘serpent’, he had famously claimed that he could smuggle an elephant past Nepalese Customs at the airport. A ‘escape artist’, he had escaped from New Delhi’s high security Tihar Jail in the 1980s and was eventually arrested from Goa.

In his first interview to French news agency AFP in Kathmandu after his release on Friday, Sobhraj claimed he was innocent and declared that he would sue those, including the Nepal Government, who were responsible for his incarceration. Sobhraj was arrested in 2003 from a casino and charged with the murder of two American tourists. He was 58 years old at the time.

Born to an Indian father and a Vietnamese mother, he grew up in France with his step-fathers. His textile trader father, who had a garment shop in Vietnam, married his mother, a street child, in 1943 and Charles was born the next year. On a visit to India, however, the father later claimed, he was forced to marry an Indian woman. The Indo-Vietnamese love story thus came to an end and the couple separated.

The young Vietnamese mother later married a French army lieutenant and delieverd three children before he was called back. While the couple moved to France, Charles was left behind in Saigon with his natural father. On a visit to Vietnam, his mother saw that her first-born child was being neglected and decided to take him back to France with her.