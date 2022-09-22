The UK to probe Amazon, Microsoft, and Google's dominance in the Cloud market

"If we find a market is not working well, there can be negative impacts on businesses and ultimately consumers, through higher prices, lower service quality and reduced innovation. In these circumstances, Ofcom can make recommendations to the government to change regulations or policy and take competition or consumer enforcement action," it emphasised.



Ofcom said it has engaged closely with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in planning the market study.



Over the next year, Ofcom will also start a broader programme of work to examine other digital markets, including online personal communication apps and devices for accessing audiovisual content.



"We are interested in how services such as WhatsApp, FaceTime and Zoom are affecting the role of traditional calling and messaging, and how competition and innovation in these markets may evolve over the coming years," said Ofcom.