Third of global economy will be in recession this yr: IMF

The IMF chief further warned that China, the world's second largest economy, will face a difficult start to 2023.



"China has slowed down dramatically in 2022 because of this tight zero-Covid policy. For the first time in 40 years China's growth in 2022 is likely to be at or below global growth. That has never happened before.



For the next couple of months, it would be tough for China, and the impact on Chinese growth would be negative, the impact on the region will be negative, the impact on global growth will be negative," she said.