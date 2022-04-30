Thousands of elderly people in Shanghai hit hard by lockdown

She now fears her 91-year-old grandfather, who has also tested positive, will also be dragged to a centre, which she says will effectively be a death sentence, the report said.



Her grandmother was the first to fall sick, the woman told the BBC.



The lady tested positive on April 17 despite having never left the house since the outbreak began.



In Shanghai's outbreak, nearly all victims have been elderly, unvaccinated residents with underlying health problems, according to Chinese officials.



Only around 62 per cent of the elderly population are double vaccinated in the city, with around 38 per cent having received their booster shot.