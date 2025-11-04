Airports across the United States have descended into scenes of mounting chaos and frustration as the federal government shutdown drags into its second month — a crisis now spilling from the halls of Washington onto the tarmac of the nation’s busiest air hubs.

From Chicago to New York, Atlanta to Los Angeles, passengers spent the weekend stranded in serpentine queues and crowded terminals, as the shutdown’s ripple effects brought air travel to a near standstill. On Sunday alone, more than 5,000 flights were delayed, marking one of the most turbulent days for US aviation since the impasse began.

By Monday afternoon, that number had swelled further — over 2,500 delays and 60 cancellations — with Chicago O’Hare, Newark Liberty, New York’s JFK, and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson bearing the brunt of the disruption. Together, these major hubs accounted for more than 800 delays and dozens of cancellations, turning terminals into restless waiting rooms of uncertainty.

The White House, seeking to deflect public anger, issued a fiery statement on Monday, accusing Democrats of “sick political games” and blaming them for the nationwide travel paralysis. “Americans are paying the price,” it declared, “for Democrats’ reckless obstruction that has brought air travel to its knees.”

Democrats, in turn, dismissed the accusation as a cynical distortion, arguing that the administration was weaponizing misinformation. They insist their demand is not for healthcare benefits for undocumented immigrants — as Republicans allege — but for the restoration of healthcare funding for American citizens slashed in the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” passed earlier this year.