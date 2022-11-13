Thousands of Iranians died of Covid-19 due to US sanctions: Official

The US and some European countries claimed to support Iranians' human rights, particularly during the recent "riots" in Iran, while the lives of millions of Iranians have been affected by the US unilateral sanctions and some European countries' compliance, he said.



"We see that those countries that consider themselves human rights advocates, particularly the US and some other Western states, are extensively violating such rights in their own territories or in other countries. We maintain that these states are in no way eligible for being the flagbearers of human rights," he noted.