Thousands of nurses go on strike for 3rd day in New York City

Mount Sinai is a private hospital, so it is not under the laws of the New York State to enforce any of the labour laws, including that on staffing ratio, according to Scott.



At present, there are more than 500 vacancies of nurses and nurses have to work overtime because of short staffing, said Scott.



"Every day there are more nurses leaving the hospital, not only because they are tired, not because they have enough, but because they are refusing to practice under unsafe labor," added Scott.



"Nurses do not get paid enough. The head of this hospital, according to the Internal Revenue Service, makes 12,437,000 dollars a year. Sure, they could support the nurses and give them raises," said Lorraine Skeen, a retired teacher, who came out in solidarity with nurses.