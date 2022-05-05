Three dead, four injured in suspected terror attack in Israel: Reports

At least three people were killed and four others injured in a suspected terror attack in the Israeli city of Elad near Petah Tikva towards the end of Independence Day.

Two of the victims were transported to hospitals in critical condition, one in moderate and one in light condition.

At least one of the wounded was in critical condition, and up to seven were hurt in the incident.

The Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service reported the fatalities.

It said its medics were taking several other injured people to a hospital. Two were in serious condition, one was listed in moderate condition, and several others were in light condition, according to MDA.

According to police officials, Elad residents said two men attacked passersby at a park in the city.

One of the attackers used a firearm and the other had an axe or a large knife, witnesses said. MDA said the injuries did not appear to be from gunfire.

Police said officers launched a manhunt for the alleged attackers, closing off roads in the area. According to eyewitnesses, the two suspects fled in a vehicle.