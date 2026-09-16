Three killed as NBC news helicopter covering bus accident crashes in Los Angeles

At least three people were killed after an NBC news helicopter crashed into a commercial property in Los Angeles and burst into flames while covering another fatal collision nearby, officials and the broadcaster said.

NewsChopper4 came down shortly before 7 pm on Tuesday near a storage facility in Chatsworth, in the San Fernando Valley. Two people aboard the helicopter were killed, while at least one person died on the ground in the adjoining car park, according to officials.

Two others were taken to hospital, although their conditions were not immediately disclosed.

NBC4 Los Angeles anchor Colleen Williams confirmed the deaths of the two people aboard the helicopter during a live broadcast. Visibly shaken, she told viewers that the station needed time to process the tragedy before the coverage was abruptly halted.

More than 70 firefighters responded to the crash. Flames engulfed at least four vehicles and two storage containers before crews brought the fire under control.