Three killed in shooting ahead of historic Bangsamoro election

Three people were killed and 15 others injured in a shooting at a polling centre in the southern Philippines shortly before voting began in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The violence broke out before midnight on Sunday in Cotabato City, Maguindanao del Norte province, ahead of Monday’s election to choose the autonomous region’s first elected parliament.

Local police said supporters of rival political groups jostled for positions in the polling queue, leading to pushing and fistfights before shots were fired in the crowded area.

Security had already been tightened across the autonomous region, with more than 20,000 personnel deployed at polling centres. Rapid-response teams were also established to handle possible outbreaks of violence.

Nearly 2.4 million people are registered to vote for the 80-member regional parliament, with 13 political parties contesting the election.