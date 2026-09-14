Three killed in shooting ahead of historic Bangsamoro election
Violence erupted between rival political groups at a polling centre in Cotabato City, leaving 15 others injured
Three people were killed and 15 others injured in a shooting at a polling centre in the southern Philippines shortly before voting began in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
The violence broke out before midnight on Sunday in Cotabato City, Maguindanao del Norte province, ahead of Monday’s election to choose the autonomous region’s first elected parliament.
Local police said supporters of rival political groups jostled for positions in the polling queue, leading to pushing and fistfights before shots were fired in the crowded area.
Security had already been tightened across the autonomous region, with more than 20,000 personnel deployed at polling centres. Rapid-response teams were also established to handle possible outbreaks of violence.
Nearly 2.4 million people are registered to vote for the 80-member regional parliament, with 13 political parties contesting the election.
Monday’s vote is regarded as a major step towards democratic self-government in the Muslim-majority region following decades of insurgency and armed conflict.
International partners and peace monitors view the election as a crucial test of whether the autonomy created under the 2014 peace agreement between the Philippine government and Muslim separatists can be sustained through democratic institutions.
The arrangement was intended to end a conflict that killed more than 120,000 people and displaced about two million others.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr urged residents to participate, describing the election as a defining moment for both Bangsamoro and the Philippines.
“The election marks a milestone in the continuing journey of BARMM towards lasting peace, democratic governance and meaningful self-determination,” Marcos said in a video message.
With IANS inputs