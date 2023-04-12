Three Sherpa climbers go missing in Mt. Everest

The Khumbu Icefall, the most treacherous part of the route, lies between these two camps. Most climbers try to cross the Khumbu Icefall before sunrise when it is less susceptible to movement.



As sunlight warms up the ice, the chances of crevasses opening up or blocks falling become much greater.



It takes four hours to reach Camp 2 (6,400 metres) from Camp 1, the most exciting and easiest part of the route.



From Camp 2 to Camp 3 (7,162 metres), the average walking time is seven hours, while from Camp 3 to 4 (8,000 metres) or South Col, the average walking time is seven hours.