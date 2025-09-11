Colorado school shooting: Suspect among 3 teens fighting for life

Three teenagers, including the alleged gunman, were left critically injured following a shooting at Evergreen High School in suburban Denver on Wednesday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

The incident was reported shortly after 12.30 pm on school grounds, around 30 miles west of Denver, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jacki Kelley. While the shooting occurred within the school premises, investigators have yet to determine whether it unfolded inside the main building.

Local reports indicate that the suspect is believed to be a student at the school, though it remains unclear what triggered the violence or how the teenager was struck. Kelley confirmed that none of the responding officers discharged their weapons.

The three injured students, all suffering gunshot wounds, were taken to St Anthony Hospital in Lakewood. Hospital chief executive Kevin Cullinan said all were in critical condition.