TikTok suspends livestreaming in Russia

Russia has been slowing down social media services, including Twitter and YouTube, to make them harder to use.



Meanwhile, the US-based video game holding company Activision Blizzard has announced that it is suspending new sales "of and in" its games in Russia.



"We are doing everything possible to assist employees, and their families, who are being directly affected by this tragedy," Activision Blizzard president and COO Daniel Alegre said in a letter.



In a tweet from its Newsroom account, Epic said that it was "stopping commerce with Russia in our games" as a direct result of the conflict.