Tonight, at least, we have hope: Palestine, Israel celebrate Gaza peace

Jubilation swept across Israel and Gaza on Thursday after a long-awaited ceasefire and hostage deal were announced under the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s initiative to end the war in Gaza.

The landmark agreement — the biggest step yet towards halting two years of devastating warfare — was formally signed at noon local time (2.30 pm IST) in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, where negotiators finalised the deal after marathon talks.

According to a source briefed on the details cited in a Reuters report, Israeli hostages could begin returning home as soon as Saturday, with Israeli troops starting to withdraw from Gaza within 24 hours of the signing.

In both Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, scenes of elation broke out as news of the pact spread.

Israel’s security cabinet is scheduled to meet at 5.00 pm local time (7.30 pm IST) on Thursday to approve the deal, followed by a full government session. But for many Israelis and Palestinians, the celebrations had already begun.

In Gaza — where much of the population of more than two million has been displaced by relentless Israeli bombardment — people poured into the streets despite continued airstrikes.

“Thank God for the ceasefire, the end of bloodshed and killing,” Abdul Majeed Abd Rabbo from Khan Younis in southern Gaza told Reuters. “I am not the only one happy, all of the Gaza Strip is happy, all the Arab people, all of the world is happy with the ceasefire and the end of bloodshed.”