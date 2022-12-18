Top Iranian actress arrested after criticism of death penalty

Taraneh Alidoosti, one of Iran's most famous actors, has been arrested by security forces in Tehran days after she criticised the state's use of the death penalty against protesters, local media reported.



She had previously posted a picture of herself on her Instagram page in which she was not wearing the hijab and holding a piece of paper reading "women, life, freedom" - the slogan that has come to encapsulate the fight against the current Iranian regime.



Alidoosti is regarded as one of the most influential Iranian actors of her generation, and her arrest is a sign that the state wants to crack down on celebrities, artists and sports personalities who have used

their platform to challenge the regime, The Guardian reported.