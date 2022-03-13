Top Wikipedia editor arrested for editing articles on Russian invasion

A video of Bernstein's arrest was also posted, along with his photo and personal details.



In the photo, Bernstein is accused of "distributing fake anti-Russian information".



Bernstein is one of the top 50 editors of Russian Wikipedia.



A Wikimedia Foundation spokesperson said: "The Foundation's Trust and Safety and Human Rights teams have been monitoring the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.



"We are in close touch with our communities in the region to ensure their safety and respond to their needs."



In the Russian Wikipedia channel on Telegram, users in Belarus and Russia were also advised to hide personal data and to only edit articles about the war from other accounts, according to reports.

