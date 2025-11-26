Torrential rains trigger deadly floods and landslides across Indonesia’s Sumatra

Torrential monsoon rains have unleashed widespread flooding and landslides across Indonesia’s Sumatra island, leaving at least 10 people dead and six missing, authorities said on Wednesday. Rescue efforts are under way in several remote and badly affected areas, though access remains severely restricted by damaged roads, unstable slopes and persistent bad weather.

According to the National Police, a week of relentless rainfall caused multiple rivers to overflow, sweeping through hilly settlements in six regencies of North Sumatra province. Entire stretches of villages were left caked in mud and debris after torrents of water carried rocks, trees and earth down the slopes.

Sibolga city has reported some of the most severe damage. Emergency teams recovered five bodies there, rescued three injured residents and are still searching for four people who remain missing. Landslides in the neighbouring Central Tapanuli district destroyed several homes, killing a family of four, while nearly 2,000 houses and buildings were inundated by rising floodwaters.

In South Tapanuli, collapsing trees triggered by the landslides killed one person and injured another. A bridge in Mandailing Natal district was washed away, and about 470 homes were submerged. On Nias island, a major road has been rendered impassable after being smothered by thick mud and debris.