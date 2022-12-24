Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, who is known for his track 'Say It' has been found guilty by the jury in the Los Angeles trial for the 2020 roadside shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.



Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was found guilty of all three felony firearm counts over an incident in which fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, alleged he shot her in the foot after they left a Hollywood Hills party at Kylie Jenner's home in 2020, reports Variety.



Peterson was convicted on one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.



The Canadian rapper pleaded not guilty in November 2020 and faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison along with subsequent deportation. A sentencing hearing is set for January 27.