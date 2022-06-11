Trial for Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes set to begin on October 10

Looking at 140 years behind bars if found guilty, Weinstein is facing grand jury indictments of four counts of rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, one count of sexual penetration by use of force, plus one count of sexual battery by restraint and sexual battery in incidents involving five women in L.A. County over a nine-year period.



Last year, one of Weinstein's West Coast attorney Mark Werksman proclaimed that the material was submitted to the grand jury by LA County D.A. George Gascon's office in the summer of 2021 was "weak and insufficient. Despite numerous motions by the defense, the judge has rejected all attempts to have the matter dismissed or diminished.



'Deadline' further states that Weinstein, who is currently held in DTLA's Twin Towers Correctional Facility, recently had his appeal of his New York State 2020 conviction on rape and sexual assault charges in Manhattan rejected unanimously by a five-judge panel.