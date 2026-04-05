'Americans say I ran instead of Iran': When some good old trolling bruises Trump's ego

Is it an ‘Airforce’ or a ‘Chairforce’ is the caption to an illustration of pilots sitting on ejection-chairs after US fighter planes were hit in Iran.

‘Losers and savages bomb universities and bridges, not winners’, is another jibe directed at the United States while a post reinforces the message by stating, “the USA is just like ISIS, hitting World Heritage sites. It is barbarism of the Stone Age, against civilization”.

As if all this was not enough, a terse caption reads ‘Everyone has an achievement’ for an illustration in which President Ronald Reagan is shown telling President Trump, “I destroyed the Soviet Union”; Trump in turn replies, “I destroyed the United States”.

Leading this savage punch are two Iranian embassies in South Africa and Zimbabwe. Other Iranian handles are not far behind, ironically on American social media platforms.

The Speaker of Iran’s Parliament G.B. Ghalibaf took to X to post, “After defeating Iran 37 times in a row, this brilliant no-strategy war they started has now been downgraded from “regime change” to “Hey! Can anyone find our pilots? Please?” Wow. What incredible progress. Absolute geniuses.”

Ghalibaf is one of the few Iranian leaders who has relentlessly mocked at the US President, even predicting what President Trump was likely to say on a Friday and thereafter on Monday mornings in order to manipulate oil prices and the US stock market. Other Iranian leaders, notably President Masoud Pezeshkian and foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi have been restrained but forthright in calling out the US and Trump.