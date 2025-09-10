Trump and Modi strike conciliatory tone, but core trade rifts remain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s recent optimism over trade talks, insisting the negotiations would help realise the “limitless potential” of the India-US partnership. Writing on X, Modi called the two countries “close friends and natural partners” and said both sides were pushing to conclude the talks quickly.

His remarks followed Trump’s Truth Social post a day earlier, in which the US president said he saw “no difficulty” in achieving a “successful conclusion” and looked forward to speaking with his “very good friend” Modi in the coming weeks.

The conciliatory exchanges, however, mask the scale of the challenges still facing the relationship. Only weeks ago, Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent and introduced an additional 25 per cent levy in protest against India’s purchase of discounted Russian crude.

Washington described the imports as undermining Western sanctions on Moscow, while New Delhi defended them as being dictated by market realities.

Tensions had deepened further after Trump publicly vented “disappointment” at India’s oil trade with Russia and warned that the US had “lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China”, posting an old image of Modi with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.