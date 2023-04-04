Trump arrives in New York for surrender in hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels case

Fomrer US president Donald Trump arrived in New York to surrender before the court for paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels. The 76-year-old Republican leader who is seeking to regain the presidency in 2024, will face criminal charges.

He will be coming face-to-face with Acting Justice Juan Merchan, whom he had attacked asserting, "He hates me."

Trump will be the first former President to be arrested and face a trial in the nation's 246-year history, sending the US into unchartered legal and political territory.



Trump is facing charges relating to a payoff he allegedly made before the 2016 election through his former lawyer to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have had an affair with him in 2006.

