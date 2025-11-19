Trump backs Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi killing as US resets ties with Riyadh

US President Donald Trump has dismissed American intelligence findings that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman likely authorised the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as he hosted the Saudi leader at the White House for his first visit in seven years, a meeting marked by pageantry, major investment announcements and renewed strategic alignment.

The 2018 killing of Khashoggi, a Virginia resident and outspoken critic of the Saudi leadership, had plunged US–Saudi relations into crisis. But during Tuesday’s Oval Office appearance, Trump said the matter was behind them, characterising Khashoggi as “extremely controversial” and insisting that the crown prince had no role in the murder, despite a declassified 2021 US intelligence report concluding he had likely approved the operation.

“Whether you liked him or didn’t like him, things happen,” Trump said, urging reporters not to “embarrass our guest” with questions about the killing. Prince Mohammed maintained that the kingdom had taken “all the right steps” to investigate what he called a “painful” mistake.

Human rights groups sharply criticised Trump’s remarks, accusing him of whitewashing the killing and downplaying Riyadh’s continued suppression of dissent. Raed Jarrar of DAWN, the organisation founded by Khashoggi, said Trump had “Khashoggi’s blood on his hands” and was making himself “complicit” in ongoing abuses.

During the visit, Prince Mohammed announced that Saudi Arabia would increase its planned investments in the United States to USD 1 trillion, up from the earlier commitment of USD 600 billion. He praised the US as the “hottest country on the planet” for investors, echoing language often used by Trump.