Trump breathes fire on Biden, calls FBI & DoJ 'vicious monsters'

"I spent 25 years at DOJ and, during many election years, not a surprise, we had open investigations on people who were going to be on the ballot, either in the primary or the general," Vance said.

And the way the rule was typically understood in U.S. attorney's offices across the country, as well as at main Justice in Washington, was that it meant you didn't take any overt steps, steps in an investigation that would become public, during that 60-day grace period for a candidate on the ballot, Vance added.

Admitting, "It is, of course, an unwritten rule," Vance said, "In thinking how to apply it here, rather than adhering to the strict contours of what was always understood about candidates on the ballot, DOJ will have to consider the purpose of the rule, which is to avoid interfering in influencing elections in any way."

"I think there is an awfully good argument to say Trump doesn't fall within this rule because he is not on the ballot in this campaign," she elaborated.

"But folks at DoJ appreciate that the country, in many ways, is a powder keg; they'll want to think through this carefully," she said.

"At the same time, that doesn't keep them from beginning or continuing to work internally," Vance said.

"That might even include -- we don't know yet whether they'll get here -- but it could include beginning the process of drafting indictments or working with witnesses who might provide helpful information, even including speaking with some of the folks around Trump who could possibly have liability for what went on at Mar-a-Lago and finding ways to move the case forward without doing it in a public fashion."

According to a report by NDTV< Donald Trump has all but accepted that he'll be in the running for another term as US President in 2024. "Everyone wants me to run," he said, claiming that he's ahead in popularity polls so far, be it those in his party, the Republicans, or his rivals. "I'm leading in the polls, and every poll - Republican polls and Democrat polls. I'll make a decision in the very near future, I suspect. And I think that a lot of people are going to be very happy."