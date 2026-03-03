Trump chose decisive action after diplomacy failed: J.D. Vance

When pressed about remarks by secretary of state Marco Rubio suggesting the possibility of further escalation, Vance underscored the depth of American military capability. The United States, he said, retains “much greater capacity to inflict damage” not only on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure but also on missile systems that endanger US troops. The President, he added, “has a lot of optionality”.

Still, Vance insisted that the mission is tightly drawn and clearly defined. “There’s just no way that Donald Trump is going to allow this country to get into a multi-year conflict with no clear end in sight and no clear objective,” he said. The objective, he reiterated, is singular and uncompromising: Iran must not possess a nuclear weapon and must commit to abandoning any effort to rebuild such capability.

Drawing a deliberate contrast with America’s earlier entanglements abroad, Vance invoked Afghanistan and Iraq as cautionary tales — decades marked, in his telling, by mission creep and blurred aims. This time, he argued, the goal is narrow, finite and strategically disciplined.

On the fraught question of regime change, Vance struck a careful note. While Washington would welcome a government in Tehran more amenable to peace, he said, political transformation is not the driving force behind the operation. “Whatever happens with the regime… is incidental to the President’s primary objective,” he stated. The focus remains squarely on preventing what he termed the Iranian regime from building a nuclear bomb.

Vance also cast doubt on Tehran’s long-standing assertion that its nuclear programme is solely for peaceful purposes. Why, he asked pointedly, construct enrichment facilities deep underground and enrich uranium beyond levels required for civilian energy? Such measures, he implied, serve little purpose other than weapons development.

Iran’s nuclear ambitions have long stood at the centre of tension between Tehran and Washington. The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action sought to cap enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief, offering a fragile détente. The United States’ withdrawal from the accord during Trump’s first term reopened old fissures, and Iran’s subsequent expansion of its programme returned the issue to the forefront of American foreign policy.

Now, as rhetoric hardens and military action supplants diplomacy, the question is no longer whether Iran’s nuclear ambitions will shape global politics — but how profoundly, and at what cost.

