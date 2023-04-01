No handcuffs, Trump expected to be arraigned in court on April 4: Reports

The DA's office has received "many threats", the sources said.



Republicans, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, have accused the Manhattan DA of weaponising the criminal justice system to influence next year's presidential election, reports the BBC.



Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green, who Trump recently suggested should run for Senate, called on followers to protest and said she plans to be present in New York next week.



In response, DA Bragg said the charges had been brought by citizens of New York doing their civic duty, and neither the former President nor Congress could interfere with proceedings.