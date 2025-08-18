Trump halts visas from Gaza after right wing complains children coming for treatment

A day after conservative activist Laura Loomer posted videos on social media of children from Gaza arriving in the US for medical treatment and questioning how they got visas, the state department said it was halting all visitor visas for people from Gaza pending a review.

The state department said on 16 August, Saturday, that the visas would be stopped while it looks into how “a small number of temporary medical-humanitarian visas” were issued in recent days.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio on 17 August, Sunday, told ‘Face the Nation’ on CBS that the action came after ”outreach from multiple congressional offices asking questions about it”.