Trump heads to NY to face civil trial after suing ex-lawyer for $500mn

Last August, a deposition was taken with Trump in the case during which he is reported to have refused to answer about 400 questions claiming constitutional protection against being made to make self-incriminating statements.



He does not face prison term in the civil case, but that is a possibility if he is convicted in the New York criminal case or any others that arise in the ongoing investigations by a prosecutor in Georgia into whether he tried to manipulate the 2020 election results there or by a federal special attorney into his role in last year's riot that resulted in an attack on the Capitol by his supporters and into his handling of secret documents.



On Tuesday, Trump told a Fox News interviewer that he intends to run for President in next year's election even if he is convicted.