Trump hints at sending ground troops to Iran, warns of Iranian missile threat
President says deployment possible “if necessary”; reiterates force aims and Iranian threat in national address
US President Donald Trump has said he would not rule out sending American ground troops into Iran if future circumstances made such action necessary, signaling a possible escalation in the United States’ military posture as the conflict with Tehran intensifies.
In a phone interview with the New York Post, Trump said he “doesn’t have the yips with respect to boots on the ground,” adding that while ground forces may “probably” not be needed, he would consider deploying them “if they were necessary” in the ongoing campaign.
Trump’s remarks come amid joint US-Israeli operations targeting Iranian military and strategic assets after attacks by Iran and its proxies.
He has repeatedly suggested that the offensive, which escalated over the weekend, aims to dismantle Iranian missile capabilities, disrupt support networks and degrade Tehran’s ability to threaten regional and global security.
Trump framed the conflict within a broader national security context, asserting that Iran was developing missiles that could eventually reach the continental United States and warning that he would not allow Tehran to acquire nuclear weapons.
Intelligence assessments cited by Reuters have questioned claims that Iran is on the verge of such capability, noting that an intercontinental ballistic missile able to strike the US homeland could still be years away.
Trump’s latest comments underscore a shift from his earlier preference for diplomatic solutions, emphasising instead a readiness to use force where deemed necessary. While he has acknowledged the risk of American casualties inherent in military action, he has stopped short of committing to a long-term ground campaign.
