Trump hints at sending ground troops to Iran, warns of Iranian missile threat

US President Donald Trump has said he would not rule out sending American ground troops into Iran if future circumstances made such action necessary, signaling a possible escalation in the United States’ military posture as the conflict with Tehran intensifies.

In a phone interview with the New York Post, Trump said he “doesn’t have the yips with respect to boots on the ground,” adding that while ground forces may “probably” not be needed, he would consider deploying them “if they were necessary” in the ongoing campaign.

Trump’s remarks come amid joint US-Israeli operations targeting Iranian military and strategic assets after attacks by Iran and its proxies.

He has repeatedly suggested that the offensive, which escalated over the weekend, aims to dismantle Iranian missile capabilities, disrupt support networks and degrade Tehran’s ability to threaten regional and global security.