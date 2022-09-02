Trump, his MAGA supporters threaten democracy: Biden

"For a long time, we've told ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed, but it's not. We have to defend it, protect it, stand up for it, each and every one of us. That's why tonight, I'm asking our nation to come together, unite behind the single purpose of defending our democracy regardless of your ideology," Biden said in his national speech.



"We're all called by duty and conscience to confront extremists who put their own pursuit of power above all else. Democrats, Independents, mainstream Republicans, we must be stronger, more determined, and more committed to saving the American democracy, and MAGA Republicans are just -- they're destroying American democracy," he said.



"We, the people, will not let anyone or anything tear us apart. I want to say this plain and simple, there is no place for political violence in America," Biden said.



The US President alleged that MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. "They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election and they are working right now as I speak in state after state to give power to decide elections in America to partisans and cronies, empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself," he said.



"They look at the mob that stormed the United States Capitol on January 6th brutally attacking law enforcement, not as insurrectionists who placed a dagger at the throat of our democracy but as patriots, and they see their MAGA failure to stop a peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 election as preparation for the 2022 and 2024 elections," Biden said.



"They tried everything last time to nullify the votes of 81 million people. This time, they're determined to succeed in thwarting the will of the people. That's why respected conservatives like Federal Circuit Court Judge Michael Luttig have called Trump and the extreme MAGA Republicans 'a clear and present danger' to our democracy," Biden said.