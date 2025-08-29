Trump in good shape but ready to take charge in case of any terrible tragedy, says VP Vance

Even as the Western media speculates over the 'health issues' being faced by the most powerful man in the world, US President Donald Trump, his deputy Vice President J.D. Vance has assured Americans that there is no cause for worry as he is ready to take charge as America's commander-in-chief in case of any "terrible tragedy."

At the same time the US Vice President was quick to assert that 79-year-old President Trump was in "good shape" and would complete his four-year term in the White House with ease.

A report by NDTV giving excerpts of a USA Today interview with the VP, quoted Vance as saying that the first time he set foot in the Oval Office in January he was "overwhelmed" by its "grandeur" and "incredible history."

In the freewheeling interview, VP Vance quashed concerns about President Trump's health by saying, "The President is in incredibly good health...He's got incredible energy. I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people."