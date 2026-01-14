Trump labels Fed chief Powell ‘lousy’ and defends ICE agent amid criticism
US president rejects claims of political retaliation as he attacks interest rate policy and backs immigration enforcement
US President Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, calling him “a lousy Fed chairman”, while also defending the actions of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent involved in a fatal incident in Minnesota.
Speaking in an interview with CBS News at a Ford assembly plant on Tuesday, Trump dismissed suggestions that a criminal probe linked to Powell amounted to political retaliation for policy differences. He criticised the Fed chief’s handling of interest rates, saying Powell had kept them too high for too long and had been slow to act.
“He’s been a lousy Fed chairman,” Trump said, adding that Powell had been reappointed under the previous administration despite not having “earned his stripes”.
Trump also took aim at the cost of renovations at Federal Reserve buildings, alleging that expenses had spiralled far beyond reasonable limits. “I think I could have done that job for $25 million,” he said, claiming the project had run into “billions and billions of dollars”. He accused Powell of being “either corrupt or incompetent”.
Asked how his remarks and the investigation might be perceived publicly, Trump said appearances were secondary to outcomes. “I can’t help what it looks like,” he said, pointing instead to what he described as strong economic performance under his leadership.
“I’ve created the greatest economy maybe in history,” Trump said, citing growth in manufacturing, job creation and record stock market levels. He acknowledged that many Americans continued to face high grocery prices but argued that inflation had eased significantly since he took office.
Turning to immigration, Trump defended an ICE agent involved in the killing of Renee Nicole Good in Minnesota, responding to concerns raised by her father, who is a supporter of the president. Trump said the circumstances were complex and that video footage of the incident could be interpreted in different ways.
“I would bet you that she, under normal circumstances, was a very solid, wonderful person,” he said, while maintaining that her actions at the time were “pretty tough”.
Trump reiterated his support for ICE and blamed illegal immigration on policies under former president Joe Biden. “ICE is trying to get them out,” he said, alleging that large numbers of violent criminals had entered the country.
On manufacturing and labour, Trump praised the expansion of US auto plants and said worker shortages were a sign of economic strength. He predicted a growing role for robotics in industry, arguing that automation would be necessary to offset labour constraints.
“I think robotics is going to be great because this country won’t have enough people if we don’t have it,” he said.
Asked about limits on presidential power, Trump said his actions were guided by morality and the Constitution. “I’m a moral person,” he said. “I don’t like seeing death.”
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines