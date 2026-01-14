Trump labels Fed chief Powell ‘lousy’ and defends ICE agent amid criticism

US President Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, calling him “a lousy Fed chairman”, while also defending the actions of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent involved in a fatal incident in Minnesota.

Speaking in an interview with CBS News at a Ford assembly plant on Tuesday, Trump dismissed suggestions that a criminal probe linked to Powell amounted to political retaliation for policy differences. He criticised the Fed chief’s handling of interest rates, saying Powell had kept them too high for too long and had been slow to act.

“He’s been a lousy Fed chairman,” Trump said, adding that Powell had been reappointed under the previous administration despite not having “earned his stripes”.

Trump also took aim at the cost of renovations at Federal Reserve buildings, alleging that expenses had spiralled far beyond reasonable limits. “I think I could have done that job for $25 million,” he said, claiming the project had run into “billions and billions of dollars”. He accused Powell of being “either corrupt or incompetent”.

Asked how his remarks and the investigation might be perceived publicly, Trump said appearances were secondary to outcomes. “I can’t help what it looks like,” he said, pointing instead to what he described as strong economic performance under his leadership.

“I’ve created the greatest economy maybe in history,” Trump said, citing growth in manufacturing, job creation and record stock market levels. He acknowledged that many Americans continued to face high grocery prices but argued that inflation had eased significantly since he took office.