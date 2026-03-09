'Trump, look them in the eyes': Tehran Times front page shows children killed by US strike on school
Iran’s newspaper Tehran Times's latest frontpage carried the headline “Trump, Look Them In The Eyes”, above portraits showcasing faces of children that died in an airstrike by United States on a school in Iran's Minab on March 1.
The report accused US President Donald Trump of responsibility for a missile strike that reportedly hit an elementary school in the southern Iranian town of Minab, publishing portraits of children said to have been killed in the attack across its front page.
In an accompanying editorial, the publication criticised Trump’s statements on the ongoing conflict involving Iran.
“US President Donald Trump's pronouncements on the ongoing military invasion of Iran have been marred by a pattern of demonstrably false claims, deflection of responsibility for atrocities, and a defiant rejection of diplomatic solutions,” the editorial said.
Dispute over responsibility for strike
The strike occurred on 28 February on a military compound in Minab, in southern Iran. According to Iranian officials, an elementary school located inside or adjacent to the compound was hit, resulting in heavy casualties.
Iranian authorities said at least 150 people were killed, while some reports put the death toll at more than 165, most of them children.
Trump, speaking to reporters on Saturday, denied US responsibility for the attack and suggested Iran may have been responsible.
“We think it was done by Iran. Because they are very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions. They have no accuracy whatsoever,” Trump said.
Analysis points to possible Tomahawk missile
A separate investigation by The New York Times concluded that the strike was most likely carried out by the US military, though neither the United States nor Israel has formally claimed responsibility.
Conflict researcher Trevor Ball, associated with the Netherlands-based fact-checking organisation Bellingcat, reportedly claimed that analysis of newly surfaced footage suggested that the strike involved a Tomahawk cruise missile.
In a detailed thread posted on X, Ball shared video originally broadcast by Iran’s Mehr News Agency, which he said showed the missile impact inside the compound.
According to Ball, the footage provided the first visual evidence suggesting that the United States may have struck the location.
He noted that Tomahawk cruise missiles are known to be operated by the US military, while Israel is not publicly known to possess the system.
The video reportedly included side-by-side comparisons of the missile seen striking the compound with reference images of Tomahawk missiles.