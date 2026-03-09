'Trump, look them in the eyes': Tehran Times front page shows children killed by US strike on school

Iran’s newspaper Tehran Times's latest frontpage carried the headline “Trump, Look Them In The Eyes”, above portraits showcasing faces of children that died in an airstrike by United States on a school in Iran's Minab on March 1.

The report accused US President Donald Trump of responsibility for a missile strike that reportedly hit an elementary school in the southern Iranian town of Minab, publishing portraits of children said to have been killed in the attack across its front page.

In an accompanying editorial, the publication criticised Trump’s statements on the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

“US President Donald Trump's pronouncements on the ongoing military invasion of Iran have been marred by a pattern of demonstrably false claims, deflection of responsibility for atrocities, and a defiant rejection of diplomatic solutions,” the editorial said.

Dispute over responsibility for strike

The strike occurred on 28 February on a military compound in Minab, in southern Iran. According to Iranian officials, an elementary school located inside or adjacent to the compound was hit, resulting in heavy casualties.

Iranian authorities said at least 150 people were killed, while some reports put the death toll at more than 165, most of them children.

Trump, speaking to reporters on Saturday, denied US responsibility for the attack and suggested Iran may have been responsible.

“We think it was done by Iran. Because they are very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions. They have no accuracy whatsoever,” Trump said.