Trump loses ground, Biden closes gap ahead of Nov midterms

The seizure of the 11,000 documents from his Florida residence by the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) claiming they came under the espionage act as they related to FBI, CIA and IC reports on countries inimical to the US and the Trump selected special master district court judge James Dreary showing no concessions on review by the former President's legal team of national security documents has only added to his legal woes with the Republican National Congress (RNC) not willing to pay out the bills.



But Trump has his own war chest through his social groups such as 'Save America', 'Make America Great Again' and 'Truth Social', though his website is tottering for finance, claim his campaign managers.



While Trump's USP is inflation and unemployment and Biden's USP is restoration of abortion rights that would bring out women voters in the hordes. Inflation is striking a response from the swing voters. Who are they? They are generally the ethnic and young unemployed Latino voters.



The educated college youth is throwing in its lot with the democrats especially with the loan waiver or forgiveness though its run into some problems as republicans oppose it as an extravagant vote catching spend.