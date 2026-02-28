Trump says American casualties possible after Iran strikes, calls operation ‘necessary’

US President Donald Trump on Saturday acknowledged that American casualties could result from ongoing US military operations linked to strikes on Iran, saying that such risks were inherent in armed conflict.

In a video message posted to social media early Saturday morning, Trump said, “The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties. That often happens in war." He did not provide specific details about the scale of US involvement or whether American forces had already suffered losses.

The remarks came amid escalating tensions in West Asia following coordinated strikes targeting Iranian assets, including nuclear-related facilities and military infrastructure. US officials have indicated that Washington has supported Israel’s campaign against Iran, though the precise extent of American participation has not been publicly disclosed.

Referring to earlier US strikes in June on Iran’s nuclear sites, Trump said his administration had repeatedly warned Tehran against continuing its nuclear programme. “We warned them never to resume their malicious pursuit of nuclear weapons. And we sought repeatedly to make a deal. We tried,” he said.

He added that Iran “rejected every opportunity to renounce their nuclear ambitions, and we can't take it anymore.”