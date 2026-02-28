Trump says American casualties possible after Iran strikes, calls operation ‘necessary’
US president defends action as tensions escalate, urges Iranian people to “take over” government
US President Donald Trump on Saturday acknowledged that American casualties could result from ongoing US military operations linked to strikes on Iran, saying that such risks were inherent in armed conflict.
In a video message posted to social media early Saturday morning, Trump said, “The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties. That often happens in war." He did not provide specific details about the scale of US involvement or whether American forces had already suffered losses.
The remarks came amid escalating tensions in West Asia following coordinated strikes targeting Iranian assets, including nuclear-related facilities and military infrastructure. US officials have indicated that Washington has supported Israel’s campaign against Iran, though the precise extent of American participation has not been publicly disclosed.
Referring to earlier US strikes in June on Iran’s nuclear sites, Trump said his administration had repeatedly warned Tehran against continuing its nuclear programme. “We warned them never to resume their malicious pursuit of nuclear weapons. And we sought repeatedly to make a deal. We tried,” he said.
He added that Iran “rejected every opportunity to renounce their nuclear ambitions, and we can't take it anymore.”
Trump described the latest attacks as “a noble mission,” asserting that they were necessary to counter what he characterised as Iran’s efforts to develop nuclear weapons and long-range missile systems capable of reaching the United States.
“Our objective is clear,” he said, without elaborating on operational details. “We will not allow a regime that chants ‘death to America’ to acquire the most dangerous weapons on earth.”
In a striking appeal, Trump also called on the Iranian people to take control of their government, suggesting that change from within was possible. “The Iranian people are strong and proud,” he said. “They deserve better leadership.”
Iran has repeatedly denied seeking nuclear weapons, maintaining that its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes. Tehran has warned that any further escalation would draw retaliation against US interests and military installations in the region.
The situation has raised concerns about a broader regional conflict, with US military bases and personnel across the Middle East placed on heightened alert.