Trump says birthright citizenship was designed for children of slaves

US President Donald Trump has argued that the principle of birthright citizenship was introduced to protect the children of enslaved people, and not, as he claimed, for “wealthy foreigners” travelling to the country to give birth.

In an interview with Politico, Trump defended the executive order he signed on his first day back in the White House in January 2025, which sought to end automatic citizenship for children born in the United States. He warned that it would be “devastating” if the Supreme Court ultimately ruled against his administration.

According to Trump, the legal basis for birthright citizenship “had everything to do with the babies of slaves”, dating back to the Civil War era. “That case was not meant for some rich person coming from another country … and all of a sudden their whole family becomes United States citizens,” he said, adding that he believed judges “understand it, too”.