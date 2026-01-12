Trump says Iran proposed negotiations as hundreds killed in protests
Protests deepen into one of the biggest challenges to regime; rights groups report over 500 killed and thousands detained
US President Donald Trump says Iran has proposed negotiations following his repeated warnings — including possible military action — over Tehran’s violent suppression of nationwide protests that have left hundreds of people dead. Trump’s comments come as rights groups and global media report an escalating crisis in Iran, with the death toll now estimated at more than 500 amid a harsh government crackdown.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One late on Sunday, Trump said his administration was in talks to set up a meeting with Iranian officials but that he might act before any talks take place if the situation deteriorates further. “The meeting is being set up, but we may have to act because of what’s happening before the meeting,” he said. “Iran called, they want to negotiate.”
Tehran did not immediately confirm Trump’s account. Iranian authorities have previously warned that US military forces or Israel would be considered legitimate targets if Washington intervenes militarily to protect protesters.
According to figures compiled by the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) — which relies on activist networks inside Iran — at least 490 protesters and 48 security personnel have been killed in the two-week unrest, with over 10,600 people detained.
Other estimates and numerous social media posts suggest the death toll may be uncountably higher, with continued reports emerging of fatalities in multiple cities and activist groups warning that the true number of casualties is difficult to assess due to a near-total internet and communications blackout imposed by the Iranian government.
The protests — which erupted in late December over worsening economic conditions, inflation and a collapsing currency — have evolved into wider calls for political change and growing anger at the clerical establishment.
Witnesses described Tehran’s streets as largely empty at the evening call to prayer, with many residents staying off the streets out of fear of security forces. Police have sent widespread text messages to citizens warning of violence and urging families to keep young people off the streets. One message described plans by “terrorist groups and armed individuals” and vowed no tolerance for “rioters”.
Another text, reportedly from the intelligence wing of the Revolutionary Guard, directly warned people not to participate in demonstrations.
In an apparent show of strength, Iranian state media broadcast images of tens of thousands of pro-government demonstrators marching in Tehran and other cities, praising the rallies as an “Iranian uprising against American-Zionist terrorism”. These broadcasts did not address the underlying economic grievances that sparked the protests.
State TV also aired funeral processions for members of the security forces and footage of rallies across the country blamed on foreign interference.
Iranian officials — including foreign minister Abbas Araghchi — have asserted that the situation has now come “under total control”, framing the unrest as influenced by external powers rather than reflecting genuine domestic grievances.
State rhetoric has hardened, with authorities calling for support against what they term “terrorist actions led by the United States and Israel”.
China’s foreign ministry has expressed opposition to outside intervention and urged that Iran’s “government and people are able to overcome the current difficulties”, stressing respect for sovereignty under international law.
Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz condemned the Iranian government’s use of force against its own people, calling it a sign of weakness and urging Tehran to protect rather than threaten its population.
Despite tensions, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said channels for message-exchange with the US remain open and are used “whenever necessary,” though he insisted that any talks must be grounded in “mutual interests and concerns”, not one-sided demands.
Baghaei also reiterated Tehran’s readiness for war if the United States intervenes militarily, underscoring the risk of escalating confrontation.
With agency inputs
