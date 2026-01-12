Trump says Iran proposed negotiations as hundreds killed in protests

US President Donald Trump says Iran has proposed negotiations following his repeated warnings — including possible military action — over Tehran’s violent suppression of nationwide protests that have left hundreds of people dead. Trump’s comments come as rights groups and global media report an escalating crisis in Iran, with the death toll now estimated at more than 500 amid a harsh government crackdown.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One late on Sunday, Trump said his administration was in talks to set up a meeting with Iranian officials but that he might act before any talks take place if the situation deteriorates further. “The meeting is being set up, but we may have to act because of what’s happening before the meeting,” he said. “Iran called, they want to negotiate.”

Tehran did not immediately confirm Trump’s account. Iranian authorities have previously warned that US military forces or Israel would be considered legitimate targets if Washington intervenes militarily to protect protesters.

According to figures compiled by the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) — which relies on activist networks inside Iran — at least 490 protesters and 48 security personnel have been killed in the two-week unrest, with over 10,600 people detained.

Other estimates and numerous social media posts suggest the death toll may be uncountably higher, with continued reports emerging of fatalities in multiple cities and activist groups warning that the true number of casualties is difficult to assess due to a near-total internet and communications blackout imposed by the Iranian government.

The protests — which erupted in late December over worsening economic conditions, inflation and a collapsing currency — have evolved into wider calls for political change and growing anger at the clerical establishment.