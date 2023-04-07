Trump shouldn't go to jail if found guilty in hush money case: Porn star Stormy Daniels
Stormy Daniels, the adult film star in an interview has said that she does not think former US president, Donald Trump should go to prison if convicted of concealing hush money payments he made to her.
"I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration. I feel like the other things that he has done if he is found guilty, absolutely," Daniels said to Fox Nation's Piers Morgan.
Trump was charged in New York on Tuesday with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records over allegations he orchestrated hush-money payments to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal before the 2016 U.S. election to suppress publication of their alleged sexual encounters with him.
In the interview, Daniels has opened up about receiving death threats online. She said that one in ten messages she received was a death threat and added that the account of said person was usually one created recently.
Trump, the front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination in 2024, denies having an affair with Daniels but has acknowledged the payment.
The next hearing in the case is set for Dec. 4. Legal experts said a trial may not even get under way for a year, and that indictment or even a conviction would not legally prevent Trump from running for president.
Daniels told Morgan that if the case goes to trial, she would like to testify.
"I have nothing to hide. I'm the only one that has been telling the truth," she said.
After the interview with Peirs Morgan was aired, Daniels in a tweet added, "Thank you to everyone for the love and support. I think it was the most extensive one I've ever done and it laid to rest a lot of misinformation."
