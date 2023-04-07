Trump shouldn't go to jail if found guilty in hush money case: Porn star Stormy Daniels

Trump, the front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination in 2024, denies having an affair with Daniels but has acknowledged the payment.

The next hearing in the case is set for Dec. 4. Legal experts said a trial may not even get under way for a year, and that indictment or even a conviction would not legally prevent Trump from running for president.

Daniels told Morgan that if the case goes to trial, she would like to testify.

"I have nothing to hide. I'm the only one that has been telling the truth," she said.