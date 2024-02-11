Trump slammed over threat to 'encourage' attacks on NATO

Former US president Donald Trump said on Saturday, 10 February, that he would "encourage" Russia to attack members of NATO who had not met their financial obligations, in remarks that the White House rejected as "appalling and unhinged".

Speaking at a campaign rally in South Carolina on Saturday, the Republican presidential nomination frontrunner appeared to recount a conversation with a fellow head of state at an unspecified NATO meeting:

"One of the presidents of a big country stood up and said, 'Well, sir, if we don't pay, and we're attacked by Russia, will you protect us?' I said, 'You didn't pay, you're delinquent?'"

"No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You got to pay. You got to pay your bills."