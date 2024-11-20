Trump taps financial services company CEO as commerce secretary

US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday, 19 November tapped the CEO of a top financial services company as his commerce secretary and US trade representative.

This is one of the rare times that both the positions have gone to one person.

"I am thrilled to announce that Howard Lutnick, chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, will join my administration as the US Secretary of Commerce," Trump said. "He will lead our tariff and trade agenda, with additional direct responsibility for the Office of the US Trade Representative."

"In his role as co-chair of the Trump-Vance transition team, Howard has created the most sophisticated process and system to assist us in creating the greatest administration America has ever seen," the president-elect added.

A dynamic force on Wall Street for more than 30 years, Lutnick joined Cantor Fitzgerald in 1983 and rapidly rose through the ranks to become its president and CEO at the age of 29.

Cantor Fitzgerald lost 658 of its 960 New York-based employees, including Lutnick's brother, during the attacks of 11 September, 2001.