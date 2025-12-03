Trump tells Somalis in the US to “go back” as row over immigration intensifies

Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric against Somali immigrants on Tuesday, declaring that he does not want Somalis living in the United States and urging them to “go back to their homeland and fix it”. His comments, delivered at the end of a lengthy Cabinet meeting, drew immediate condemnation from community leaders, immigration advocates and officials in Minnesota, home to the country’s largest Somali diaspora.

Trump claimed Somali residents were overly dependent on public welfare and contributed “nothing” to the US, offering no distinction between refugees, legal residents and American citizens. “Their country is no good for a reason,” he said. “Your country stinks and we don’t want them in our country.”

His remarks came just days after his administration paused all asylum decisions following the fatal shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington. Although the suspect in that incident is originally from Afghanistan, Trump used the moment to broaden his criticism to other immigrant communities, particularly Somalis.

The former president has long targeted the community and frequently singled out Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who arrived in the US as a Somali refugee in the 1990s. His latest attacks followed unverified claims published by conservative activist Christopher Rufo alleging that money stolen from state programmes had been funnelled to al-Shabab, a militant group in Somalia.