Trump tells Somalis in the US to “go back” as row over immigration intensifies
The president’s remarks drew immediate condemnation from community leaders, immigration advocates and officials in Minnesota, home to the country’s largest Somali diaspora
Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric against Somali immigrants on Tuesday, declaring that he does not want Somalis living in the United States and urging them to “go back to their homeland and fix it”. His comments, delivered at the end of a lengthy Cabinet meeting, drew immediate condemnation from community leaders, immigration advocates and officials in Minnesota, home to the country’s largest Somali diaspora.
Trump claimed Somali residents were overly dependent on public welfare and contributed “nothing” to the US, offering no distinction between refugees, legal residents and American citizens. “Their country is no good for a reason,” he said. “Your country stinks and we don’t want them in our country.”
His remarks came just days after his administration paused all asylum decisions following the fatal shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington. Although the suspect in that incident is originally from Afghanistan, Trump used the moment to broaden his criticism to other immigrant communities, particularly Somalis.
The former president has long targeted the community and frequently singled out Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who arrived in the US as a Somali refugee in the 1990s. His latest attacks followed unverified claims published by conservative activist Christopher Rufo alleging that money stolen from state programmes had been funnelled to al-Shabab, a militant group in Somalia.
Last week, Trump pledged on social media to send Somalis “back to where they came from” and accused Minnesota of harbouring widespread fraud. On Tuesday, he went further, vowing to strip Somali nationals of Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a humanitarian designation that shields people from deportation due to conflict or disasters in their home countries.
Only around 700 Somalis nationwide are covered by TPS, according to an August report to Congress. Nevertheless, the announcement has sparked widespread concern in Minnesota’s Somali community and prompted questions over whether the White House has the legal authority to enact such a move.
Trump also reignited his attacks on Omar, calling her and her “friends” “garbage”. Omar responded on social media, writing: “His obsession with me is creepy. I hope he gets the help he desperately needs.”
Local leaders condemned Trump’s remarks, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey calling them “wrong” and “ridiculous”. He praised Somali residents for starting businesses, creating jobs and enriching the city’s cultural life. “To again villainise an entire group is ridiculous under any circumstances,” Frey said. “It certainly violates the moral fabric of what we stand for as Americans.”
Despite the backlash, Trump insisted Somali immigrants “do nothing but complain”, further inflaming tensions at a time when debates over immigration and national security remain politically charged.
With PTI Inputs