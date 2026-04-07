Trump threatens 'civilisational collapse' in Iran tonight while Tehran says ‘restraints are off’

The US President had addressed Iranians as ‘crazy ba****ds’ and demanded that they open up the Strait of Hormuz by 8 pm Eastern Time on Monday in the US (5.30 am on Tuesday, 8 April in India).

He repeated the warning on Monday morning and posted that “(tonight) 47 years of extortion, corruption and death will finally end. God bless the Great people of Iran!”.

The post on social media platform Truth Social used by Trump triggered shock and disbelief as countries braced for another wanton display of US military power.

Even before the deadline set by the US President expires, however, Israeli and US planes attacked Iranian railway lines and the Kharg island, according to reports trickling out of Iran. Tehran issued an advisory asking people to avoid using the railways till after the expiry of the deadline.

Sources in Tehran however confirmed that aerial bombing had intensified during the day on Tuesday and that the Seyed Ismael market in Tehran had been bombed, killing shop owners and customers present.

The reaction within the United States has also been one of despair. “If you work in the White House, or in the U.S. Military, now it's time to say ‘NO’ to the president. No, in case you're thinking about using some weapon of mass destruction against the population of Iran. And if given the order, say ‘I'm not carrying it out,’ exhorted influencer Tucker Carlson, a supporter-turned-critic of Trump.

Joe Kent, who resigned as director at the counterterrorism centre protesting against the attack on Iran last month, posted “Trump believes he is threatening Iran with destruction, but it is America that now stands in danger.