Trump’s India envoy pick Sergio Gor faces Musk’s criticism and clearance controversy

US President Donald Trump has nominated his longtime aide, Sergio Gor, as the next American Ambassador to India, even as Gor faces scrutiny following a public spat with Elon Musk and questions over his security clearance.

Gor, 38, is currently serving as Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office. Announcing the nomination on social media, Trump described him as “a great friend, who has been at my side for many years,” adding that he would also serve as a special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs.

The move comes at a delicate moment in Washington–New Delhi relations, with tariff disputes straining ties.

Earlier this year, Gor was at the centre of controversy after Tesla chief Elon Musk, who resigned from the Trump administration in May following months of friction, labelled him “a snake” in a June post on X (formerly Twitter).

Musk’s criticism followed a New York Post report alleging that Gor had not completed his own background security clearance paperwork and was still operating under an interim clearance despite overseeing vetting for thousands of federal officials.

The White House rejected the claims outright, insisting Gor’s documentation was complete and that his clearance remained active.