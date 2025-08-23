Trump’s India envoy pick Sergio Gor faces Musk’s criticism and clearance controversy
The development comes at a time of tariff tensions between Washington and New Delhi have peaked
US President Donald Trump has nominated his longtime aide, Sergio Gor, as the next American Ambassador to India, even as Gor faces scrutiny following a public spat with Elon Musk and questions over his security clearance.
Gor, 38, is currently serving as Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office. Announcing the nomination on social media, Trump described him as “a great friend, who has been at my side for many years,” adding that he would also serve as a special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs.
The move comes at a delicate moment in Washington–New Delhi relations, with tariff disputes straining ties.
Earlier this year, Gor was at the centre of controversy after Tesla chief Elon Musk, who resigned from the Trump administration in May following months of friction, labelled him “a snake” in a June post on X (formerly Twitter).
Musk’s criticism followed a New York Post report alleging that Gor had not completed his own background security clearance paperwork and was still operating under an interim clearance despite overseeing vetting for thousands of federal officials.
The White House rejected the claims outright, insisting Gor’s documentation was complete and that his clearance remained active.
Despite the row, Trump hailed Gor’s record in office, noting that his team had overseen the hiring of nearly 4,000 officials across federal departments “in record time,” with more than 95 per cent of posts now filled.
“Gor has worked on my historic presidential campaigns, published my best-selling books, and ran one of the biggest Super PACs which supported our movement,” Trump said.
The president added: “For the most populous region in the world, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my agenda and help us make America great again. Sergio will make an incredible ambassador. Congratulations, Sergio!”
Responding online, Gor said he was “beyond grateful” for Trump’s trust and confidence. “It will be the honour of my life to represent the United States,” he wrote.
US Vice President JD Vance also offered congratulations, calling Gor “a fantastic ambassador for our country to India”.
Gor is expected to succeed Eric Garcetti, who served as ambassador from May 2023 until January 2025.
