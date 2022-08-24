Trump's problems pile up as his team seems to be losing grip

The Times added former White House officials were tasked with trying to return the documents to the federal government, but Trump resisted, calling the boxes: "Mine." The FBI, armed with a search warrant, went to Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8 and recovered 11 more sets of classified material. A federal judge unsealed the warrant shortly afterward, which shows Trump was under investigation for possible violations of the Espionage Act.

The Times, the first to report the number of sensitive material found during the searches, added it's unclear what type of classified information officials found. But the paper, citing a person briefed on the investigation, said they included material from the CIA, the National Security Agency and the FBI on topics related to national security.

It's unclear if Trump could face any charges related to the documents. The Presidential Records Act requires all official government material be turned over to the National Archives at the end of a term. The archives knew, in part, that it was missing documents that had been widely reported in the media, including Trump's "love letters" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, The HuffPost said. .

The Times' report comes amid the ongoing firestorm after FBI agents searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month. Trump has castigated the search, declaring the FBI's actions a politicisation of the Justice Department that has never happened to a former president. His aides quickly moved to say he had a "standing order" to automatically declassify documents that left the Oval Office for his estate, although there is no evidence so far to back up that claim.

The DOJ's investigation into the documents is ongoing, as are several other government inquiries into Trump's behaviour leading up to the Jan 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol and his efforts to remain in power.

Lawyers for Trump on Monday urged a federal judge to prevent the FBI from continuing to review documents recovered from his Florida estate earlier this month until a neutral special master can be appointed. The attorneys asserted in a court filing, their first since the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago two weeks ago, that the sets of documents taken from the residence were "presumptively" covered by executive privilege.

Separately Monday, a federal judge acknowledged that redactions to an FBI affidavit spelling out the basis for the search might be so extensive as to make the document "meaningless" if released to the public. But he said he continued to believe it should not remain sealed in its entirety because of the "intense" public interest in the investigation, a written order from US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart said.

"Particularly given the intense public and historical interest in an unprecedented search of a former President's residence, the Government has not yet shown that these administrative concerns are sufficient to justify sealing," he wrote.

Trump legal woes are 'Dampening Republican Enthusiasm':

The GOP strategist Larl Roe said that Trump should spend some of his $120 million war chest to help the stumbling Republican Senate candidates he endorsed. Long-time Republican strategist Rove said Monday that former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal problems are "dampening Republican enthusiasm" as the nation heads toward the midterm elections.

"The more we talk about the boxes of material at Mar-a-Lago the FBI seized earlier this month and the less that we talk about the problems that we face as a country here and now, the better off the Democrats are," Rove told Fox News. "It raises their enthusiasm; dampens the Republican enthusiasm". He didn't comment on what might happen if Trump declares before the midterms that he's going to make another run for the presidency.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) shared tempered expectations last week that Republicans would retake the Senate. McConnell didn't specify which candidates lacked "quality" when he made his comments. But several controversial GOP Senate candidates with little or no political experience, championed by Trump, are stumbling in the polls. Those include Mehmet Oz, running against Democratic Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman; Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance (opposed by Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan) and former football star Herschel Walker, who's running in Georgia for the US Senate against incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock.